“The Swank Hotel” takes its title from the fairly luxurious Midwestern hotel where Ad is discovered in medical distress. Em drives by the establishment and remembers that her sister had once called it “swank.” The word takes deep root in Em’s consciousness. What do we mean when we say “swank?” she seems to be asking, at various points in the book. Since the novel takes place just after the 2008 financial crisis, “swank” seems to stand for a sense of ease that has disappeared for many.