It wasn’t entirely a compliment. (Jay-Z, avatar of hip-hop excess, was suggesting that he could rap as thoughtfully as the socially conscious Kweli but that he would rather make money.) But Kweli took it as one. “The mere mention of my name in a Jay-Z song gave me industry credibility that years of making great hip-hop had not,” Kweli writes in his new memoir, “Vibrate Higher: A Rap Story.”

The push-pull between commercial hip-hop, with its frequent emphasis on empty materialism, and Kweli’s message-driven, occasionally preachy and invariably less popular conscious rap is one of the main preoccupations at the heart of the swift, sturdy “Vibrate Higher.”

Kweli was born Talib Kweli Greene to parents who were educators and Black cultural nationalists. “The literal translation of Talib Kweli is ‘seeker of truth and knowledge,’ ” Kweli writes. “With this name I could not grow up to be a crackhead.” His name, with its unfortunate tendency to auto-correct to “Taliban,” would soon cause problems. After 9/11, his record label, with which he was frequently at odds, was concerned enough to ask him to change it.

He was raised in Brooklyn during the dawning age of rap, which back then still felt like a secret. “Hip-hop sank its teeth into me and never let go,” Kweli writes. By the time he got to junior high school, he was writing rhymes nonstop. By freshman year of high school, he was engaging in daily lunchroom rap battles, his brain, he would write later, a “never-ending river of rhymes.”

Kweli briefly attended NYU, where he was an indifferent student. Hip-hop crowded out everything else, but success seemed increasingly out of reach. Arrested for a series of minor offenses, he wondered: “Was I on course to be yet another statistic? It didn’t matter that I had both parents in my life, a great childhood, and a decent education. I was beginning to fall into traps that were set for me a long time before I was born.”

Kweli eventually befriended fellow Brooklyn MC Yasiin Bey, who records as Mos Def. In 1998, the duo released the still-unmatched “Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star,” which cemented the rappers’ reputations and launched their solo careers (they have yet to release another album together). It was a milestone in socially conscious underground hip-hop. “While Diddy and Jay-Z were ruling nightclubs around the world with tales of champagne, cars, and women, Black Star brought lyricism and consciousness back to the forefront of the conversation,” Kweli writes.

The first half of “Vibrate Higher” is a plain-spoken striver’s tale that affectingly charts Kweli’s rise to the middle. It flags only slightly in its discography-centric second half, a blur of albums and tours, recording sessions and label troubles.

A flotilla of celebrities pass through its pages. Kweli collaborated with not-yet-famous Kendrick Lamar, J Dilla and Kanye West, befriending West during West’s rapid ascent from unknown producer to superstar, during which time the two collaborated on one of Kweli’s few commercial hits, “Get By.” He became close to Dave Chappelle, visited fugitive Assata Shakur in her Cuban exile and introduced his grandmother to President Barack Obama.

The book’s uneven last pages detail Kweli’s work with the then-nascent Black Lives Matter movement. A passage about his participation in the protests in Ferguson, Mo., where he was tear-gassed, is among the most moving. A lengthy section on the Trump administration seems less essential.

“Vibrate Higher” ends before last summer’s Black Lives Matter uprisings, though not before its author discovered Twitter, where he established a lively and sometimes contentious presence. “The more famous you are,” he writes, “the more people hate you.” (He has since been banned from the platform after repeated rules violations.)

As the book ends, Kweli, like Jay-Z, questions his choices. He is a respected figure, but, thanks to a career-long pursuit of substance over style, not a rich one. “Why did I constantly choose the least profitable subject matter?” he wonders, though the trade-off doesn’t appear to truly trouble him. “I know I am a great lyricist not because others say it but because of the time I have spent dedicated to my craft,” he writes in an earlier passage. “I know it whether you do or not.”

Allison Stewart writes about pop culture, music and politics for The Washington Post and the Chicago Tribune. She’s working on a book about the history of the space program.

Vibrate Higher

A Rap Story

By Talib Kweli