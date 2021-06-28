Like the movie, the book follows Rick and Cliff from set to bar to Beverly Hills. Some lines are lifted verbatim from the screenplay, but there’s plenty of new material too, much of it concerning Cliff’s violent past, only hinted at in the movie. We also get more of the precocious 8-year-old who plays Rick’s half-sister in the TV western “Lancer” (a real show, incidentally). It falls to her to provide the most pointed meta-commentary on the novel’s action. “[A]t the Actors Studio,” she says, “they ask the question: What if the script didn’t say that? Then what would your character do? Then what choice would your character make?” This, it seems, is what Tarantino has been asking himself for a while: when a historical ending isn’t quite right, what if history could be simply . . . reshot?