Ilse’s parents, her mother in particular, are not duped by Hitler’s mad vision, but they are forced by the Nazis to work their land to produce food for German soldiers. They’re assisted on the farm by Polish captives who have been conscripted as Zivilarbeiters, or civilian workers, though in reality they are slave laborers. Little Ilse forms an enduring friendship with one of the Poles, Janusz, who “without uttering a single word” is somehow able to tell her “stories born from a cabin in the depths of a Polish forest — his forest — where all there would’ve been, were it not for these tales, was silence, hunger, cold and tears.”