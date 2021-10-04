Though many teens said that they liked young-adult books, others felt that by age 14 or so, they had grown out of them. One reader told me that young-adult books were too redundant of real life: We are living in that world, he said, so “we don’t need to read about it.” Other teens said they like to mix it up and read both young adult and adult books. “There’s a lot of romance filler in YA,” one teen said. “I kind of get bored with that. . . . There’s more character development in adult books.” Her friend added: “In adult books, there aren’t as many basic tropes as YA books. It’s a little bit more wide-ranging.”