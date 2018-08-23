

The author Sandhya Menon (Dana Foster)

10-10:35: Sandhya Menon is the author of “When Dimple Met Rishi,” a young adult romantic comedy that landed on a number of best-of lists in 2017. She quickly followed up with “From Twinkle, with Love,” a comedic love triangle about an aspiring filmmaker. Signing 11:30-12:30.

10:45-11:20: Edgar Award winner James L. Swanson is best known for “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer.” He adapted that book and “End of Days: The Assassination of John F. Kennedy” into versions for young adult readers. Signing 12-1.

11:30-12:05: Robin Benwayis the author of the “Also Known As” series, “Audrey, Wait!” and “The Extraordinary Secrets of April, May & June.” Her most recent book is “Far from the Tree,” which won a National Book Award for Young People’s Literature. Signing 1-2.

12:15-12:50: Brendan Kiely co-authored with Jason Reynolds “All American Boys,” which received a Coretta Scott King Author Honor for its timely story about police brutality. He also wrote “The Last True Love Story” and “The Gospel of Winter.” His most recent book is “Tradition.” Signing 1:30-2:30.

1-1:45: Alexandra Bracken is the author of the young adult “Darkest Minds” series about a group of young superheroes, which was recently turned into a film. She also wrote the “Passenger” series and has another installment of her “Dreadful Tale of Prosper Redding” series coming early next year. Signing 2:30-3:30.

1:55-2:30: David Levithan’s novels include “Every Day,” “Another Day,” “Two Boys Kissing” and “Boy Meets Boy.” His collaboration with Rachel Cohn, “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” was turned into a movie, as was his novel “Every Day.” His book “Someday” will be out in October. Signing 3-4.

2:40-3:15: Ellen Hopkins has written more than a dozen young adult novels, including “Triangles,” “Collateral” and “Love Lies Beneath.” Many of her novels are written in verse and deal with difficult issues, such as drug addiction, suicide and mental illness. Her new book, “People Kill People,” is about gun violence and white supremacy. Signing 4-5.

3:25-4 : National Poetry Slam champion Elizabeth Acevedo wrote the collections “Beastgirl & Other Origin Myths” and “Medusa Reads La Negra’s Palm,” along with the novel in verse, “The Poet X.” Signing 4:30-5:30.

4:10-4:45: Activist and author Justina Ireland writes middle-grade and young adult novels, including “Vengeance Bound” and “Promise of Shadows.” She is also the founder of Writing in the Margins, an organization devoted to promoting and mentoring writers from traditionally marginalized groups. Ireland’s most recent book is “Dread Nation.” Signing 5:30-6:30.

4:55-5:30: Marisha Pessl is the author of “Night Film” and “Special Topics in Calamity Physics,” her best-selling debut, which was awarded the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize. Pessl recently published the surreal thriller “Neverworld Wake.” Signing 6-7.

6-7:30: Poetry Slam. Youth slam delegates from across the country compete by performing new works on books and reading. “The Poet X” author Elizabeth Acevedo and other poets will serve as judges.