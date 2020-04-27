“All Adults Here: A Novel,” by Emma Straub (May 4)

Straub’s best book yet explores community, trauma and the lifelong work of parenting. In the Hudson Valley town of Clapham, N.Y., 68-year-old widow Astrid witnesses a bus accident that kills a woman she didn’t like very much. Seeing a life cut short prompts Astrid to tell her grown children about her new relationship. The complications that ensue make excellent book-group fodder.

AD

AD

“The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think,” by Jennifer Ackerman (May 5)

After reading Ackerman (“The Genius of Birds”), you may listen harder to the various chirps, cheeps and coos coming from your backyard. Her new book reminds us that we have a lot in common with birds — like us, they are capable of deception and manipulation, not to mention cooperation, culture and communication.

“Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking,” by Bill Buford (May 5)

If you gobbled up Buford’s 2006 book “Heat” like a bowl of fabulous pasta, you’ll lap up this new volume like a vat of vichyssoise. Buford turns his toque west, from Italy to France, moving his wife and 3-year-old twins to Lyon so that he may learn the secrets of the perfect baguette.

AD

AD

“The Book of V.: A Novel,” by Anna Solomon (May 5)

Three women, propelled across three different centuries by three different motives: That’s a huge canvas, but perhaps Solomon (“The Little Bride,” “Leaving Lucy Pear”) works best in large scale. Solomon’s examination of the Biblical Esther, and how her story informs various waves of modern feminism, is a great, big juicy read.

“In Praise of Walking: A New Scientific Exploration,” by Shane O’Mara (May 12)

As isolation leaves gyms unused and outdoor swimming pools empty, many people around the world are turning to the oldest form of transportation for fitness, anxiety relief and even community (at six feet!). O’Mara, a professor of experimental brain research at Trinity University in Dublin, Ireland, argues that we should keep it up. According to science, walking is fundamental to our physiques, yes — but also our psyches.

AD

AD

“A Children’s Bible: A Novel,” by Lydia Millet (May 12)

Evie’s brother Jack is obsessed with his juvenile edition of Judeo-Christian scripture, believing it may be a survival guide for climate change. Author Millet is obsessed with Christian imagery, as we saw in her 2016 novel “Sweet Lamb of Heaven,” using allegories to make sense of timely themes. She does the same here, with the story of Evie and Jack, two of 12 children on a forced lakeside family vacation who soon have to contend with big problems.

“These Women: A Novel,” by Ivy Pochoda (May 19)

L.A. noir gets a new entry in Pochoda’s fourth novel (and her third set in the City of Angels). The stories of six women intersect with that of a serial killer, but this isn’t your run-of-the-mill thriller. The gory details of the unsolved murders are less important than the women living on the fringes who are affected by the crimes.

AD

AD

“Rodham: A Novel,” by Curtis Sittenfeld (May 19)

Yes, that Rodham. In this novel, we meet Hillary Rodham as she begins Yale Law School, just before she meets Bill Clinton and embarks on a steamy relationship. But Sittenfeld, whose 2008 “American Wife” contained some surprises about another First Lady – Laura Bush – has a few in store for this one, too, including a truly happy ending.

“One Mighty and Irresistible Tide: The Epic Struggle Over American Immigration, 1924-1965,” by Jia Lynn Yang (May 19)

Anyone who doesn’t understand that we are a nation of immigrants should be given a copy of Yang’s powerful and cogent look at immigrant strictures put in place in 1924 that were revoked by the 1965 Immigration and Equality Act. Yang makes a case for why we must continue the fight to keep — and expand — that act, while weaving her own family story into her research.

AD

AD

“Fairest: A Memoir,” by Meredith Talusan (May 26)

Born a “sun child,” or an albino, Talusan was raised in the Philippines as a boy. Immigrating to the U.S. as an adolescent, Talusan passed as white and went to Harvard, exploring sexuality, privilege and a deep desire to become a woman. In this “journey across gender,” Talusan communicates the captivating story of what it means to be true to one’s self.

Bethanne Patrick is the editor, most recently, of “The Books That Changed My Life: Reflections by 100 Authors, Actors, Musicians and Other Remarkable People.”