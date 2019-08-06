Freelance Writer

If you’re new to YouTube’s BookTube, a community of readers who make videos about books, get started with these 10 channels.

HarperCollins’s Book Studio 16

The publishing house shares short interviews with authors, as well as cover reveals and book trailers.

C.S. Lewis Doodle

These creative, compelling animated illustrations are designed to promote better understanding of Lewis’s works, such as “The Abolition of Man.”

Brown Girl Reading

Thoughtful discussions with Diana Evans, mostly on books by diverse authors, such as Judith Guest’s “Ordinary People.”

PolandbananasBOOKS

BookTube hall-of-famer Christine Riccio, who has more than 400,000 subscribers, posts a couple of chatty, amusing videos each week – from reviews to book-tailored yoga poses and a newbie’s guide to fantasy and sci-fi.

Wisecrack’s Thug Notes

Six seasons of hilarious summaries of the classics in gangster-speak, paired with thoughtful analysis.

Penguin Random House’s Read It Forward

Popular authors – Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Amber Tamblyn – share what they’re reading; plus six monthly recommendations around a theme, like foodie books, and 20-minute “book club discussion” chats.

SavidgeReads

Charming U.K. reader Simon Savidge delves into literary fiction; look for cameos by authors, other BookTubers and his endearing “mum.”

Crash Course Literature

Vlogger and author brothers Hank and John Green teach a variety of topics, including a terrific series on literature: fun, classroom-ready lessons on “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Great Gatsby” and dozens of other titles.

Snazzy Reads

Reviews and recommendations from a 10-year-old “dapper dude” – a prolific reader who’s interested in both kid lit and more advanced titles.

HarperCollins’s Epic Reads

This YA-centric community shares weekly “book nerd problem” videos, plus author interviews, book trailers and suggestions for culturally diverse contemporary YA books.

Angela Haupt is a freelance writer and full-time health editor in the District.