Here’s a list of some excellent wordless picture books:

A Stone for Sascha, story and illustrations by Aaron Becker (Candlewick)

An ancient stone helps a girl heal after the loss of her beloved dog. Look also for Becker’s fantasy trilogy, “Journey,” “Quest” and “Return.” The first volume was a Caldecott Honor book.

I Walk With Vanessa, story and illustrations by Kerascoët (Schwartz & Wade)

This story by Kerascoët, the pen name of a husband-wife team, tells of one girl’s kindness to another and how it becomes a rallying cry against bullying.



In this tour de force of visual storytelling, a young girl gleefully befriends a new kind of playmate — ocean waves. Look also for Lee’s other wordless books, including “Mirror” and “Lines.”

The Red Book, story and illustrations by Barbara Lehman (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

In a story that plays with time and space, a boy discovers a magical red book in a snowbank and is transported to a sunny island. Lehman continues the story in “Red Again.” Look also for her other wordless books, including “Museum Trip” and “Rainstorm.”

This version of the familiar Aesop’s fable — lushly illustrated and set in Africa’s Serengeti region — offers a unique, and memorable, concluding twist. A Caldecott Medal winner.



A Ball for Daisy, story and illustrations by Chris Raschka (Schwartz & Wade)

Raschka won a Caldecott Medal for this moving story of a dog’s heartache at losing her favorite ball and her joy at being given a new one. Look also for a sequel, “Daisy Gets Lost.”

Karen MacPherson is the children’s and teen services coordinator for the Takoma Park, Md., library.