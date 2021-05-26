Certainly, Nordenholt’s methods can be revolting, though he justifies them as rational and appropriate to an apocalyptic emergency. To protect the Clyde Valley’s saving remnant, he spreads false information that a deadly plague has ravaged that community and is now threatening the entire country. Thoroughly frightened, the South’s already starving people self-isolate in their homes, where they die alone. When a subversive faction threatens the Nitrogen Zone’s stability, Nordenholt orders its leaders mowed down by machine-gun fire. In one harrowing chapter, clearly meant to recall Dante’s journey through hell, Flint tours London during its last days. There he finds skeletons massed outside pubs and churches, widespread cannibalism, pyromania, orgies, the corruption of the once good and beautiful into creatures of sadistic brutishness, wolf-pack gangs ruling the streets, and everywhere violence and madness.