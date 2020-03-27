This first laureate of Irish fiction has written seven novels, including “The Gathering,” which won the Booker Prize in 2007. Her new novel explores a mother-daughter relationship burdened by fame as the narrator recalls the tumultuous life of her late mother, a celebrated star of stage and screen.

Dial, a legendary Alaskan explorer, gives a raw, gripping account of the search for his son after the 27-year-old vanished while trekking alone into Costa Rica’s remote Pacific rainforest.

Each of the stories in this wide-ranging collection pulls off a convincing blend of the ordinary and the surreal while erupting in an array of feeling: groans of heartache, yips of delight and the rage of a woman wronged.

This elegant novel gives mischievous treatment to the classic road trip narrative, subverting a traditionally white, male genre by casting Muslim women as the rogue adventurers. In Scotland’s misty Highland forests, a trio of travelers transmogrify from wives and mothers into individual beings whose desires threaten to consume them.

This deeply satisfying follow-up to last year’s Edgar-nominated “The Dime” revolves around a Dallas narcotics detective with post-traumatic stress disorder. Raymond Chandler praised Dashiell Hammett for taking crime fiction out of the drawing rooms and into the streets. Kent brings those mean streets to life as excitingly as anybody has in years.

This story collection, like Greenwell’s debut novel, “What Belongs to You,” follows an American teacher in Sofia, Bulgaria. Although the form is smaller, the scope is broader, and the overall effect even more impressive.

The new book from the National Book Award winner is a hilarious, pitch-perfect comedy set in a Brooklyn housing projects in the late 1960s. But beneath the humor and the well-drawn, often eccentric characters is a story about how a community can provide a center to keep things from falling apart completely.

Amid the wreckage of a downed jet, one passenger is found alive: a 12-year-old boy who becomes the world’s most famous orphan. Napolitano attends deftly to the endless fascination with this young survivor, letting the world’s agony and curiosity play out on the sidelines of a delicate story about one child’s physical and psychological recovery.

In the opening pages of this novel, Jai, a plucky 9-year-old living in an Indian slum, is presented with a macabre opportunity to practice what he calls his “detectiving” skills when a classmate vanishes. The darkness that follows is leavened by the stubborn lightness of Jai’s remarkable voice.

Fremont’s memoir about a memoir looks back at the surprise success of her book “After Long Silence” and the rift it caused in her family. In openly confronting the consequences of telling intimate stories, Fremont takes the reader along with her on the risky moon shot that is the family memoir.

Hikers and birders tend to warm up fast to others of their kind. That explains how Jeffrey Lendrum, the title villain of this entertaining and illuminating true-crime account, maintained a dual identity for decades: heroic birder and merciless thief.

“The Glass Hotel” may be the perfect novel for your survival bunker. Mandel’s inspiration for the follow-up to her post-apocalyptic hit “Station Eleven” is Bernie Madoff’s $65 billion Ponzi scheme.

After traveling to Elizabethan England for a thankless assignment, a Muslim physician essentially becomes a Turkish Gulliver, continually astonished by the strange ways of the people who treat him with condescension, even while depending on his medical knowledge.

A patrol officer in the Philadelphia Police Department searches for her missing sister, an opioid addict and prostitute. If that premise sounds contrived (and at least as old as the classic 1938 gangster film “Angels With Dirty Faces”), Moore’s nuanced development of her detective protagonist’s troubled character banishes all reservations.

Mantel won Booker Prizes for the first two installments in her Thomas Cromwell trilogy — “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies” — so naturally the final entry arrives with deafening fanfare. It’s all well-earned.

Emma Djan, a talented young private investigator in Ghana, gets pulled onto a case involving an American widower who disappears after getting swindled by Internet tricksters. The novel marks the start of a new series revolving around Djan, and it’s a gem of a debut.

The National Book Award winner drew inspiration from her grandfather — who helped save the Turtle Mountain Reservation in North Dakota — for her new novel. The story is set largely on that reservation in the 1950s, when Congress attempted to dissolve all treaties with Native American tribes, but the story stays focused on characters whose immediate concerns feel more pressing than the latest attack from a collection of white congressmen 1,500 miles away.

“Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A True (as Told to Me) Story,” by Bess Kalb

Kalb, a humor writer with an Emmy nomination for her work on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” adopts the voice of her indomitable late grandmother for this — what to call it? — imagined memoir? Oral history? Semantics aside, the book is a poignant and funny look at four generations of women in Kalb’s family.

Jen’s dystopian novel, set in the stratified Auto­America, follows a group of underclass “Surplus” citizens. Although the husband and wife at the center of the story have a history of resistance against a corrupt government, they also have the possibility of changing their fortunes after their daughter turns out to be a baseball prodigy.

Although presented as a novel, “Run Me to Earth” is a tightly integrated collection of six stories that begins with the tale of three Laotian teenagers in 1969 as they try to survive in the most dangerous place on Earth. Jumping across decades and continents, the spellbinding chapters that follow delineate the trajectories of lives ricocheting across the world.

The light from Zigman’s novel is generated by a kind of literary nuclear fusion: an intense compression of grief and humor. A deliciously absurd tone runs straight through this novel about a depressed, middle-aged mother whose career and marriage are flailing. But things start to look up when she begins wearing her 20-pound dog in a baby sling everywhere she goes.

Larson cleverly weaves together the colossal and the mundane in this chronicle of Winston Churchill’s life from May 1940 to May 1941, as England became mired in World War II.

Reid’s entertaining debut poses thorny questions about race and class. It all starts when a social media influencer hires Emira, a 25-year-old black woman who isn’t sure what she wants to do with her life, to babysit her children. After a grocery store security guard accuses Emira of kidnapping, the videotaped fallout ignites a powder keg that changes both women’s lives.

Mosley’s sixth Leonid McGill P.I. novel is so short, it almost seems like a throwaway. It’s not. This gifted raconteur of the African American experience has produced an absorbing noir beauty of a tale about a 94-year-old Mississippi bluesman bent on a good deed that could get him killed.

Wiener’s memoir of life in Silicon Valley explains how the tech scene drew her in, despite all of the many obvious red flags.

“Weather,” like Offill’s breakout 2014 novel, “Dept. of Speculation,” is told through a series of short, bracing paragraphs that suit the material: the story of a college librarian skidding toward end-times neurosis.

Maher’s debut tells the story of Qandeel Baloch, a woman from a small village in Pakistan who became a social media celebrity, and at age 26 was killed by her brother because he believed she was bringing dishonor to their family.