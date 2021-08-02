Jeff Danziger is an award-winning political cartoonist and master of the expressively off-kilter perspective on political lunacy. In 1967, he was plucked from Vermont at age 24 and drafted into the Army. Hoping the war would soon be over (as promised), he dedicated himself to avoiding deployment to Vietnam. After basic training, he spent a year in language school, then in officer training. Still the war ground on, and he was sent to Vietnam as an ordnance officer, his language training now irrelevant. During his year “in-country,” he witnessed truly surreal incompetence, obtuseness, irrationality, waste and lethal vainglory. The details are almost incredible, at times mordantly funny, at others sparking with anger. Danziger reads this important book, his voice and manner that of a gifted teacher — indeed, he taught school for 10 years after returning. And the lesson of Vietnam? “What Americans learned by the inglorious conclusion of the war,” he tells us, “was not that there are provable limits to military solutions. They learned that failure could be ignored.”(Steerforth, Unabridged, 5¾ hours)