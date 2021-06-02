Taylor Adams’s fourth stand-alone thriller moves at about 150 miles per hour until its closing scene, which is still and tender. Lena Nguyen, 24, drives from Seattle to rural Montana, the site of where her identical twin sister, Cambry, is thought to have died by suicide by leaping from a high bridge. Lena, the twin who “went to college,” suspects that Cambry, the twin who “went renegade,” was actually murdered by the cop who found her body. Trying to learn the truth and assuage her guilt for not being a more understanding sister, Lena finds herself in mortal danger in a novel that’s part action flick and part affecting rumination on moral responsibility within families. (Morrow, June 15)