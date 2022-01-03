Silvia: For more recent work that evokes thoughts of magic and warmth, I recommend Katherine Arden’s “The Bear and the Nightingale” (2017). It has the vibe of a fairy tale, and the fact that it is set in a cold, wintry land only adds to the desire to cozy up next to a fire to read it. Another newer book is C.L. Polk’s “The Midnight Bargain” (2020), a quasi-Victorian fantasy about a lady with magical powers who hides her abilities but dreams of becoming a sorceress in a world in which women are not allowed this path. The novels I’ve mentioned so far are all bildungsromans, and probably for good reason, as we tend to associate certain narrative forms with youth and therefore with feelings of both joy and nostalgia. But I’ll conclude with something a little different: Helene Wecker’s “The Golem and the Jinni” (2013), which follows two magical creatures as they navigate 19th century New York.