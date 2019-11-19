JESSE JAMES: LAST REBEL OF THE CIVIL WAR

T. J. Stiles’s award-winning biography of one of America’s most notorious outlaws has at last been released as an audiobook, read clearly and at an easily comprehensible pace by Christopher Lane. More than a biography, the book is also a history of the Civil War in Missouri, its aftermath and the uses to which the Lost Cause of the Confederacy was put to celebrate a bandit and a killer. The brutal occupation by Federal troops of Missouri, a state more mixed in its Northern and Southern sympathies than any other, did much to incite anti-Union feeling; at the forefront were the brothers Frank and Jesse James and their sharp-tongued, iron-willed mother, Zerelda. James’s exploits were cast as heroic by newspaperman and Confederate propagandist, John Newman Edwards who, in covering his exploits as a bushwhacker and beyond, made him a star, though one who descended into paranoia — well-placed as it happens. James was assassinated by an infiltrator of his gang at age 34. The book, one of the great American biographies, is profound, huge in scope, and fast-paced. (Brilliance Audio, Unabridged, 18½ hours)