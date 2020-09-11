Eve Chase’s specialty is country houses with dark histories. Here it is Foxcote Manor, deep in the Gloucestershire woods, the story split between present-day London and 1971 in which year we meet Rita. She is nanny to Hera, 13, and Teddy, 5, children of Walter and Jeannie. Walter has sent the family to the country, hoping his wife will get over having lost a baby at birth. But an atmosphere of foreboding pervades the place, amplified by the arrival of Don, Jeannie’s brutal lover. And, sure enough, Hera discovers an abandoned baby and Teddy stumbles upon a dead body. Meanwhile, nearly 50 years later, Sylvie Broom is beset by triple ordeals: She has left her husband, her mother is in a coma, and her daughter, Annie, is pregnant by a young man whose own mother is raising hell. The story slips back and forth in time making up a cleverly constructed puzzle of a plot whose pieces finally snap together in a truly gratifying manner. Katherine Press narrates the novel in a nicely-brought-up English voice that is entirely in keeping with the book’s air of well-bred madness and secrecy. (Penguin Audio, Unabridged, 101/2 hours)