April 15

“The Overstory,” by Richard Powers, wins the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

April 29

Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi’s “Call Me Zebra” wins the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction.

April 30

Publishers (including The Washington Post) rush to release “The Mueller Report” — and are rewarded when the books land on best-seller lists.

AD

May 1

The release of Paul Dolan’s “Happy Ever After” is marred by questions over accuracy, and the issue of fact-checking in book publishing once again becomes an important topic, if only for a moment.

AD

May 2

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigns after questions arise about her deal to sell her self-published “Healthy Holly” books to the University of Maryland Medical System for $500,000.

May 19

“Game of Thrones” reaches an unsatisfying conclusion on HBO, making fans of George R.R. Martin’s still-in-progress source material even more impatient for him to finish the remaining books in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

May 21

During a radio interview, author Naomi Wolf learns that the very premise of her book “Outrages: Sex, Censorship, and the Criminalization of Love” is based on faulty research, and the issue of fact-checking in book publishing once again becomes an important topic, if only for a moment.

AD

May 28

Best-selling author Tony Horwitz, whose books include “Confederates in the Attic” and “Blue Latitudes,” dies. The Pulitzer Prize-winner was 60.

AD

June 19

Joy Harjo becomes the first Native American poet laureate of the United States.

June 22

Wildly popular romance novelist Judith Krantz dies at 91.

July 22

Dean Koontz signs a five-book deal with Amazon Publishing.

Aug. 5

Toni Morrison, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Beloved,” dies at 88.

Aug. 18

Political commentator Mark Halperin announces that he has signed a book deal, his first since being asked to step down from several media positions following reports that he had sexually harassed multiple women.

AD

Aug. 31

Novelist Richard Ford, author of such books as “Independence Day” and “The Sportswriter,” is awarded the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction.

Sept. 17

The U.S. government files suit against Edward Snowden, demanding all royalties from his book “Permanent Record.”

Sept. 25

Ocean Vuong, the poet and author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” wins a $625,000 MacArthur “genius” grant.

Oct. 10

The Swedish Academy, which took a year off from awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature to weather a sex scandal, finds itself embroiled in another controversy when it hands the 2019 award to Peter Handke, an Austrian writer who delivered a eulogy at war criminal Slobodan Milosevic’s funeral. (On the plus side, the Academy also singled out the worthy Polish author Olga Tokarczuk for its long-delayed 2018 prize.)

AD

AD

Oct. 14

Literary critic and “The Anxiety of Influence” author Harold Bloom dies at 89.

Oct. 14

The Booker Prize committee breaks its own rules and splits the award, honoring both Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments” and Bernardine Evaristo’s “Girl, Woman, Other.”

Oct. 21

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt cancels the U.S. publication of Naomi Wolf’s “Outrages,” months after her embarrassing radio interview.

Oct. 22

Twelve, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group, announces it will publish “A Warning,” a tell-all book by the author of an op-ed in the New York Times who was identified only as “a senior Trump administration official.”

Oct. 29

Mark Halperin’s book, “How to Beat Trump: America’s Top Political Strategists on What It Will Take” is published.

AD

Nov. 1

Publisher Macmillan starts a war when it announces that libraries will be allowed to buy only a single copy of each new Macmillan ebook. After waiting eight weeks, they may then buy additional temporary copies — at a much higher price.

AD

Nov. 4

The Paris Review announces it will award its 2020 Hadada prize — given annually to “a distinguished member of the writing community who has made a strong and unique contribution to literature” — to Richard Ford. Bruce Springsteen will present the honor.

Nov. 4

Several writers, including Mary Karr, Saeed Jones and Rebecca Solnit, sharply criticize the Paris Review’s selection of Richard Ford for the Hadada prize, pointing to Ford’s behavior, in particular an incident in which he spat at Colson Whitehead for giving him a bad review.

AD

Nov. 5

Ernest J. Gaines, author of “A Lesson Before Dying” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” among other works, dies at 86.

Nov. 5

Donald Trump Jr. publishes “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

Nov. 7

Elena Ferrante’s new novel, “The Lying Life of Adults” is published in Italy. The identity of the author, who publishes under a pseudonym, remains the subject of speculation. (The English edition will be available in the United States on June 9, 2020.)

AD

Nov. 7

Halperin’s book “How to Beat Trump” sells just 502 copies. His publisher blames “cancel culture.”

Nov. 10

To promote his book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” Donald Trump Jr. visits UCLA, where he and a campaign adviser are booed off the stage by far-right leaning protesters.

AD

Nov. 19

“A Warning,” by Anonymous is published. The book, by a “senior official in the Trump administration,” describes Trump as “a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport.”

AD