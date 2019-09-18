Those experiences continue to shape his existence as Price’s novel opens in January 1955. Descended from a long line of Sicilian aristocrats, Giuseppe lives with his wife Alessandra in Palermo, several streets and a mortal decade away from his family’s ancient palazzo, now “a slump of cracked stone and wind-rotted masonry” after being hit by an Allied bomb in 1943. Without the anchor of his “true home,” Giuseppe muses, “he did not know who he might be.” An underlying mood of rueful nostalgia is well established by the time Giuseppe receives a diagnosis of advanced emphysema a few pages later. Having coffee with his cousin Lucio afterward, 58-year-old Giuseppe reflects mordantly that he has become “like the great bombed-out houses of old Palermo: rubbled by history, an embarrassing reminder, best left boarded-up and walked past.”

During this conversation, Giuseppe has a vision of “a man, poised and reticent and powerful . . . on the afternoon of Garibaldi’s landing.” Perhaps his competitive relationship with Lucio, a successful poet, spurs Giuseppe to open a notebook and set down this vision that same afternoon. But Price makes it clear that the force driving “The Leopard” is the desire of a childless man whose title will die with him to leave behind something that will live when he is gone.

Price depicts the creative process with precision balanced by respect for its mysteries. We see Giuseppe funneling his observations of contemporary Italy and the people around him into “The Leopard.” He gives his sense of facing “a world in which there would no longer be a place for people like him” to his masterful, melancholy prince, Don Fabrizio; Giuseppe’s young friend and distant relative Giò is a partial model for Fabrizio’s forward-looking nephew Tancredi. Yet Giuseppe often feels “he had not created this novel but rather helped it to create itself,” a sentiment that fiction writers often express.

Wonderful as the passages about the writing of “The Leopard” are, the deeper story in “Lampedusa” is about a dying man reckoning with his life. As Giuseppe’s health worsens, the narrative surges and recedes with his memories. It’s particularly fascinating to see him grapple with the shadow of his imperious, furious mother, dead for more than 10 years but still powerfully present. Her tragic family losses — three sisters died violently within a few years — attached her so fiercely to her son that it took him seven years to marry Alessandra, and the couple lived apart for more than a decade because he could not leave Sicily or his mother. He still feels guilty that, after the war reunited him with Alessandra, he refused to return with his mother to live in the bombed-out ruins of their palazzo; she died there, exemplifying for Giuseppe enduring devotion to a heritage that both sustains and immobilizes.

Alessandra tries to help her husband come to terms with that heritage. Confront your past, she urges him, and “neutralize your nostalgia.” After a prominent Italian publisher rejects “The Leopard,” she suggests another means to satisfy his desire for a legacy: They should adopt Giò, who will acquire the name Tomasi, though not the title prince of Lampedusa. And she urges Giuseppe to submit the novel elsewhere, reminding him “It only takes one publisher to say yes.”

Throughout the novel, we see Alessandra battle to help her husband free himself from the past. That’s not entirely possible for Giuseppe, haunted by combat and imprisonment during World War I and still inextricably tied to his mother, but writing “The Leopard” does give him better understanding of how that past has forged him. “He saw” and “He understood now” are phrases that echo through “Lampedusa.” In the end, the man who had always looked at life “only sidelong” embraces it as he leaves, struggling to keep his eyes open “to see the world for as long as he could.”

Giuseppe died believing “The Leopard” would never be published, though a coda with the elderly Giò in 2003 reminds us that it was published posthumously, became a bestseller and was made into an epic film. Such recognition would have pleased Giuseppe, even if he believed in literature as “a way of knowing . . . rather than a way of being known.” Price pays tribute to that belief by tracing his protagonist’s path toward death and self-knowledge in an unsparing yet tender portrait that makes Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa as compelling as his great novel.

Wendy Smith is the author of “Real Life Drama: The Group Theatre and America, 1931-1940.”

LAMPEDUSA

By Steven Price

Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 336 pp. $27.00