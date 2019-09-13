

From left, Boyd Gaines, Oakes Fegley and Nicole Kidman in “The Goldfinch.” (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Pictures)

This story includes spoilers for the plot of the movie and book versions of “The Goldfinch.”

Making a movie out of “The Goldfinch” always seemed like a perilous proposition. Donna Tartt’s 2013 novel is nearly 800 pages long, with myriad plot points that unfold around the globe, not to mention hyper-detailed ruminations on art, aesthetics, fate, drugs and wood grains. Aspects of the Pulitzer Prize winner are clearly cinematic — the story begins with a dramatic explosion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, after all — but how could a director distill so much down to a manageable two-to-three-hour experience?

The answer might have been to streamline the narrative: Pick out a few strands of the story and focus on those, while letting, for example, a subplot involving Theo’s tony friends the Barbours fade into the background. Director John Crowley and screenwriter Peter Straughan went the opposite direction. All of the major plot points from the book are here, shoved into the story like antiques packed into a restorer’s studio. (Nicole Kidman was cast as Mrs. Barbour, which may explain why the family becomes an even more dominant part of the narrative.) The response hasn’t been positive; nearly every critic panned the movie. So what went wrong? It all goes back to what the movie left out. Here’s a look:

The emotion

While the movie retains the book’s key moments, it shuffles the order. Both the novel and the movie begin in Amsterdam, with Theo Decker as an adult (played by Ansel Elgort) in the middle of a mysterious crisis, before jumping back in time to the day his mother died, transforming the trajectory of his life. The book takes the time to show the closeness between Theo and his mom with various scenes of the two together, but the movie doesn’t even reveal Audrey Decker’s face until the very end.

It’s a strange choice. The story’s emotional trump card is Theo’s heartbreak over the loss of the person he loves most in the world. Even one quick scene of mother and son over takeout Chinese food could have established the pair’s connection. Instead, the movie focuses solely on the aftermath, only showing Audrey and Theo together at the end of the movie during a flashback at the museum. There, she explains her love for the Goldfinch painting, as if it’s some kind of big reveal.

The causes and effects

A theme that pops up again and again in the book is how quick decisions and unexpected turns of events can completely alter a life. But again, the out-of-order plot of the movie undermines the message. Filmgoers see Theo snorting drugs without any understanding of how he became an addict and why. The decision lends an air of mystery to the movie, but it’s at the expense of the book’s powerful domino effect that starts when Theo leaves New York for Vegas and becomes exposed not just to the downers that his father’s girlfriend feeds him on the cross-country flight but the self-destructive sway of Boris, whose friendship — and diet of beer, drugs and sugar-covered bread — become irresistible to Theo.



Oakes Fegley as young Theo Decker. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The painting

In the book, when Theo isn’t looking at the painting that he stole from the Met after the explosion, he’s thinking about it. It’s a constant source of anxiety and fascination but also solace. Even though it leads to the movie’s dramatic climax — an extremely confusing shootout in the Netherlands — it barely makes an appearance here, aside from one moving scene when Theo (played as a child by Oakes Fegley) curls up with the newspaper-wrapped artwork on the ground of his Vegas bedroom, clearly aching for his mother.

The importance of the painting feels like an afterthought. The piece’s charmed existence (it survived not one but two explosions) is revealed late in the movie and, again, the work’s importance to Theo isn’t explained until the movie’s final moments.

The details

The sheer amount of highly specific explanation — about an antique chest-on-chest, an abandoned desert cul-de-sac, the interiors of a drug den, you name it — is either what makes Tartt’s novel brilliant or what makes it infuriating, depending on your taste. Either way, there’s a feeling of expansiveness, of taking the time to examine and get at the essence of an object, place or emotion. There’s no time for that in the movie. Because Theo is busy hopping from Manhattan to Vegas and back again, before taking flight for Europe — while also falling in love, getting jilted, finding his father, losing his father, getting engaged, learning a trade, finding someone to adopt him, finding someone else to adopt him, getting tangled up with some unsavory characters and killing a man (just for starters) — there’s not much time for contemplation.

“In my dream world, they would have made this a four-part miniseries,” actress Sarah Paulson, who plays Xandra in the movie, told Deadline, “with each section having its own evening event, just so that you could mine everything in this book.”

Or, at the very least, the most important stuff.