Fox herself knows this. “Every con,” she writes, “starts with a good story” and the one she tells in “The Confidence Men” is exceptionally entertaining. Nothing goes on too long. The overall narrative gains richness, strength and a kind of polyphony by mixing Fox’s crisp exposition with quotations from Jones’s memoir and the reminiscences of other prisoners. Having been the chief obituary writer for the New York Times, Fox long ago learned the reader-appealing usefulness of the melodramatic sentence and weird anecdote. At one point, Jones and Hill’s increasingly tricky escape plan requires that they “have themselves tried, convicted and . . . sentenced to solitary confinement for transmitting war news by telepathy.” She later adds, in a mischievous understatement, “All that remained now was for Jones and Hill to go insane.” This last extraordinary stratagem leads to months in which Jones, maniacally insisting that he has become a Turk, scribbles anti-British treatises, while an almost robotic Hill spends all his time fasting and reading the Bible.