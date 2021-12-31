Did you just gasp? Then, you, Dear Reader, must be familiar with the mean streets and dead ends of graduate school, particularly in disciplines like classics, where the job prospects are so infinitesimal that competition is particularly cutthroat and internationally renowned mentors like Professor Eccles are scarce. Tessa is a rising star in her small field: the noncanonical work of minor Roman poets. She’s had a paper accepted for publication and a monograph under serious consideration at Oxford University Press. So, it’s odd that some of the more humdrum graduate students in her program have landed job interviews, while Tessa has received none. Still, when Tessa receives an email from an anonymous sender that reads: “You may want to reconsider asking Christopher Eccles for a recommendation letter in the future,” she first thinks the message — and the accompanying photo of the devastating recommendation letter — must be a practical joke.