J.G. Ballard’s “Concrete Island,” for instance, reimagines Daniel Defoe’s solitary hero as a modern-day architect marooned on a traffic island. Everyone knows that the phrase “Jekyll and Hyde” refers to human duality, the tension between our good and evil impulses and the cost of repression. Robert Louis Stevenson’s teasing, palimpsest-like novella may also reveal what Elaine Showalter calls “fin-de-siecle homosexual panic, the discovery and resistance of the homosexual self.” Similarly, Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” can be read as a study of racist or colonialist attitudes toward the “other,” as well as an early vision of a possible machine-flesh hybrid. Her novel’s creature dramatically, even melodramatically raises the existential question: What does it mean to be human? As Ball shows, Frankenstein’s “New Adam” is re-envisioned again and again, in such later works as Villiers de L’Isle-Adam’s “Tomorrow’s Eve,” in which Thomas Edison invents a mechanical femme fatale, Karel Capek’s robot-play “R.U.R.” and the cult film about powerful yet forlorn replicants, “Blade Runner.”