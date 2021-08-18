“The Penguin Book of Mermaids,” edited by Cristina Bacchilega and Marie Alohalani Brown, contains 300 pages about water deities, nereides, undines, selkies, nixies, tritons and other mer-folk, altogether “more than 60 tales from a wide range of cultures and time periods.” Some of these are well-known, such as the legend of Melusina, to whom the historic Lusignan family traces its origins; Hans Christian Andersen’s poignant “The Little Mermaid” — the loss of whose voice can now be deconstructed as the silence imposed on women in a patriarchal society; and a too-short extract from Oscar Wilde’s Arabian Nights-like fable, “The Fisherman and His Soul.” Some 20 stories, from the folklore of Africa, Japan, China and Hawaii, have never before appeared in English, making this an especially welcome sampler.
“Mythical Beasts,” edited by John Cherry, was first published by the British Museum in 1995 and reissued this summer in an exceptionally attractive, illustrated Folio Society volume. Its five long chapters — each written by a different scholar — cover unicorns, dragons, griffins, sphinxes and half-human creatures. In this last section, classicist Helen King reflects on the centaur, siren, harpy and mermaid, noting that all are “associated with boundaries — between the living and the dead, between the known and the unknown, between the permitted and the forbidden.”
Forbidden? Sirens, as King reminds us, symbolized what earlier times regarded as the destructive sexuality of women: These enticing sweet singers lured the unwary to shipwreck, then clawed their bodies to pieces. Cicero, dismissing this misogynistic gloss, contended that it was not the Sirens’ song but its content that made them so desirable. “It is knowledge that the Sirens offer,” he decided, in particular, knowledge of things to come.
In “Creatures of Another Age,” editor Richard Fallon gathers 20 stories, most featuring lonely survivors from prehistoric times. In C.J. Cutcliffe Hyne’s “The Crimson Beast,” two friends descend into a deep cave and learn, to their horror, that they are not alone in the dark underground. In George Sand’s “Fairy Dust,” a weathered hag reveals herself to be a resplendent queen (perhaps the Earth itself), then leads a little girl on a kind of Magic School Bus tour of primordial history before the appearance of “Mr. Man.” Among other, less familiar stories are two classics of what is sometimes dubbed “cryptofiction”: Jack London’s tall-tale “A Relic of the Pliocene” and Arthur Conan Doyle’s pathos-laden “The Terror of Blue John Gap.”
Fallon’s informative introduction briefly tracks how the Victorians’ study of geological strata and fossils led to the discovery of “deep time.” He reminds us, too, that the bones of many of our favorite primeval beasts were unearthed in Wyoming and Colorado between the 1870s and 1900s, including Diplodocus, Brontosaurus, Triceratops, Stegosaurus and Tyrannosaurus. Because of their massive size, these were inevitably likened to the biblical Behemoth or to the dragons of fairy tale and myth.
Myths themselves commonly embody the religious beliefs of ancient or preliterate peoples, but Philip Ball suggests that we are still generating them. Subtitled “Adventures in the Machinery of the Popular Imagination,” his book, “The Modern Myths,” cogently argues for the originality and potent cultural resonance of Robinson Crusoe, Victor Frankenstein and his creature, Sherlock Holmes, Dracula, alien invaders like those of H.G. Wells’s “War of the Worlds,” Batman and even zombies. All these soon escaped from their original creators’ control and are now at large, their stories capable of multiple and even conflicting interpretations. The key to the mythic mode, asserts Ball, is ambivalence.
J.G. Ballard’s “Concrete Island,” for instance, reimagines Daniel Defoe’s solitary hero as a modern-day architect marooned on a traffic island. Everyone knows that the phrase “Jekyll and Hyde” refers to human duality, the tension between our good and evil impulses and the cost of repression. Robert Louis Stevenson’s teasing, palimpsest-like novella may also reveal what Elaine Showalter calls “fin-de-siecle homosexual panic, the discovery and resistance of the homosexual self.” Similarly, Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” can be read as a study of racist or colonialist attitudes toward the “other,” as well as an early vision of a possible machine-flesh hybrid. Her novel’s creature dramatically, even melodramatically raises the existential question: What does it mean to be human? As Ball shows, Frankenstein’s “New Adam” is re-envisioned again and again, in such later works as Villiers de L’Isle-Adam’s “Tomorrow’s Eve,” in which Thomas Edison invents a mechanical femme fatale, Karel Capek’s robot-play “R.U.R.” and the cult film about powerful yet forlorn replicants, “Blade Runner.”
In general, concludes Ball, our new myths “deal with issues of identity and status, individualism, isolation and alienation, power and impotence, technological transformation, invasion and annihilation. They speak of scientific discovery and spiritual ennui, sexual dysfunction and erotic displacement, dystopia and apocalypse.”
No doubt they do: Imaginary creatures have long embodied our cultural anxieties, wish-fulfillments and subconscious impulses, what the film “Forbidden Planet” memorably labeled “monsters from the Id.” Still, when dreams come, I much prefer the fantastic wonders encountered by Sinbad the Sailor to the traumatic nightmares calling for Sigmund the Analyst.
Michael Dirda reviews books for Style every Thursday.