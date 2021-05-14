Succumbing to self-loathing one night, Jacob searches online for his old student. Whatever happened to that toad? Sure, he was obnoxious, but the plot of his novel-in-progress was fabulous. Jacob should know because one night at Ripley, Parker broke his silence and boastfully described the story to Jacob. To his shock, Jacob discovers Parker’s obituary online: He died, probably of an overdose, shortly after that summer session ended. There’s no novel because Parker didn’t live to write it. But Jacob is alive, and it would be a crime to let that spectacular story vanish into the ether. Wouldn’t it?