LONDON — Judith Kerr, author and illustrator of the bestselling “The Tiger Who Came to Tea” and other beloved children’s books, has died at the age of 95.

HarperCollins chief executive Charlie Redmayne announced her death Thursday.

He said she “was a brilliantly talented artist and storyteller who has left us an extraordinary body of work.”

The beguiling story of the tea-drinking tiger has been shared by parents with young children since it was first published in 1968 and has never been out of print.

Her next book introduced Mog the cat, who starred in some 15 books.

Kerr was born in Berlin but left Germany with her family in 1933 to escape Nazi tyranny. The family settled in England, where she studied art and worked as a scriptwriter at BBC.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.