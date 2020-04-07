4. Texas Outlaw by Andrew Bourelle & James Patterson - 9780316428187 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben - 9781538748169 - (Grand Central Publishing)
6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. Committed by Penelope Sky - 9781393929048 - (Penelope Sky)
8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle - 9781984801265 - (Random House Publishing Group)
9. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle - 9781982137465 - (Atria Books)
10. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson - 9780385348720 - (Crown)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.