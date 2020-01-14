5. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski - 9780316055086 - (Orbit)
6. The Wives by Tarryn Fisher - 9781488054358 - (Graydon House Books)
7. Lover by Penelope Sky - 9781393546030 - (Penelope Sky)
8. Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano - 9781984854797 - (Random House Publishing Group)
9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero - 9780762448319 - (Running Press)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.