Still, to fully appreciate the significance of “The True History of the First Mrs. Meredith,” it’s important to set the book in context, which means taking a quick look at the development of biography.

For a long time, it was thought that only Famous Men — kings, generals, major figures in public life or the arts — merited biographies. Plutarch, after all, titled his masterwork, “Lives of the Noble Grecians and Romans.” He didn’t include any women. Who would want to read about them? Even Cleopatra is simply a bit player in the greater drama of Roman politics during the time of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.

More often than not, women first appear in biographical writing as queens, whores or saints. In his “Lives of the Caesars” Suetonius gossips about the depravity of Emperor Claudius’s wife, Messalina, while Procopius’s “The Secret History” lingers over the sexual fetishes of the Byzantine Empress Theodora, a party girl who slept her way to the top. In stark contrast, late medieval compendiums of saints’ lives, notably Jacobus de Voragine’s “The Golden Legend,” present entire church calendars of resolutely chaste, determinedly self-sacrificing female martyrs.

Yet suppose a girl lacked a religious vocation and viewed prostitution as not quite her thing, and assuming she wasn’t of aristocratic or royal blood, what were her life choices before the modern era? A talented few might find work as a governess or become self-supporting, as did the 17th-century freelance writer Aphra Behn, but otherwise the only real option was the common one: to settle down as a wife and mother, hoping to find contentment in domesticity and personal fulfillment in child-rearing. Such dreariness, so it was long believed, hardly needs memorializing. As the 20th century advanced, though, female humanity finally began to break away from the circumscribed lot deemed appropriate for “the second sex.” Scholars began to rethink a past from which women had been largely expunged.

As a result, Johnson’s 1972 book — now reissued by NYRB Classics with a rapturous introduction by Vivian Gornick — takes frequent potshots at the standardized Great Man tradition of biography and discards its typically macho, triumphalist narrative for a mosaic of vignettes, quotations and tiny, sharp essays. Johnson bounces around in time, too, with novelistic gusto and aplomb. Even so, her original title, “Lesser Lives,” sounds like a biographical nod to “history from below,” in which earlier eras are reinterpreted from a populist or feminist perspective. In its style, this “true history” — a phrase that usually denotes an unbelievable fiction — is as partisan and pervasively ironic as Lytton Strachey’s iconoclastic “Eminent Victorians,” and just as beguiling as A.J.A. Symons’s highly personal “The Quest for Corvo.” Yet Johnson’s overall sprightliness covers a ground bass of melancholy and lament.

AD

AD

Mary Ellen’s father, Thomas Love Peacock, had been close to the poet Shelley, whose life, writes Johnson, “was a harried one of bailiffs, angry parents, elopements, death, delusion, passion, semi-madness, wife-sharing, and suicides.” The friend of such a devil, albeit one with the face of an angel, could hardly be expected to bring up a daughter to be docile, devout and dull. Yet were 19th-century Englishwomen really quite so repressed and boring? Johnson interjects that “Common sense urges us to suppose that beneath the Victorians’ public postures of rectitude, formality and reserve . . . lurked beings much like ourselves. But,” she then continues, “closer inspection (books, letters, statistics) suggests that our sympathy is misplaced. They were not like us.”

In any event, Mary Ellen enjoyed the run of her father’s library and grew up clever, outdoorsy, beautiful and independent — yet also profoundly unlucky. Her first husband, a naval officer, died two months into their marriage, leaving her pregnant with a daughter later christened Edith. After George Meredith, seven years her junior, proposed and was accepted, she regularly miscarried and only their boy Arthur lived to manhood. Growing increasingly estranged from her ambitious husband, Mary Ellen embarked on an affair with painter Henry Wallis, best known for his plangently romantic masterpiece, “The Death of Chatterton,” for which George Meredith, no less, had been the model. Eventually, Mary Ellen and Wallis had a son named Harold. And then she died, of some renal disease, probably exacerbated by childbearing. Except for two servants and a minor acquaintance, no one came to her burial.

Johnson repeatedly stresses that the first Mrs. Meredith may not have been famous but she mattered: A breathing, suffering, flesh-and-blood human being, she was strong-willed and courageous at a time “when women had scarcely ever in history been more silly, passive, uninstructed, and suppressed.” Except for the accident of time, she could have been the author’s bustled and corseted twin or sister, “mon semblable, ma soeur.” Johnson’s sometimes bitter, sometimes bemused incredulity over male condescension and insensitivity, as well as her subtly eviscerating wit and inquisitive intelligence, will of course reappear in her future bestsellers, “Le Divorce” and “L’Affaire.” As she declares in one of this book’s endnotes, a biographer should be not just a historian “but also a novelist and a snoop.”

Michael Dirda reviews books each Thursday in Style.

THE TRUE HISTORY OF THE FIRST MRS. MEREDITH

And Other Lesser Lives

By Diane Johnson