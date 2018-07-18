Pity poor Olen Steinhauer. The respected author of numerous spy novels and the creator of the TV series “Berlin Station” explained in a 2017 Globe and Mail article that the election of Donald Trump “derailed years of work on my novel-in-progress” and forced major revisions of his latest book, “The Middleman,” which comes out next month.



The author Olen Steinhauer (Rana Faure)

He had written with the assumption that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election and his plot imagined right-wing protests. After Trump’s victory, he changed his story to focus on left-wing demonstrations. The result is an interesting but rather strange novel set in an alternative political reality.

The story unfolds in 2017 and 2018. Trump is president but he is not the Trump we know. He rarely says a word in the novel. The great problem he faces does not concern alleged collusion with the Russians. Instead he faces — but does not seem terribly concerned by — two more fanciful problems.

The first is that charismatic Martin Bishop is leading a left-wing movement called the Massive Brigade that has attracted hundreds of young followers who are demonstrating for radical change in America. Bishop’s critics call him a terrorist but he insists he’s nonviolent, a moral leader.

His other problem concerns the FBI. It isn’t that the bureau is looking into his campaign’s possible involvement with Russian intelligence. Rather, the problem is that several corrupt FBI agents have turned to murder and are trying to kill honest agents who oppose them.

Early in the novel, Bishop abruptly orders his followers to disperse to safe houses scattered across America. Kevin Moore is among those who go into hiding. But on the Fourth of July, Kevin, who is in fact an undercover FBI agent, emerges and shoots a member of Congress as she delivers a speech. She survives but three other members of Congress are fatally shot by Brigade members.

The FBI retaliates. Kevin, back on duty with the bureau, leads a raid on a safe house in Wyoming. He wants nonviolent arrests of the young people there but a more senior official orders that they all be shot for allegedly resisting arrest. Nine die. Kevin is outraged, as is FBI special agent Rachel Proulx, the novel’s central character.

The story advances to March 2018, when the FBI is about to issue a report proclaiming itself innocent of the deaths of the students. The agents responsible for the killings want to silence Rachel and Kevin lest they speak the truth. Rachel survives two attempts on her life. Kevin goes into hiding.

The 30-ish Rachel is divorced from a husband who beat her. She’s an idealist who’s heartbroken by accounts of schoolgirls in Africa who are kidnapped and carried off to unspeakable fates. She’s also fearless as she battles with her corrupt colleagues.



“The Middleman,” by Olen Steinhauer (Minotaur)

We meet Ingrid Parker, who is prosperous, pregnant and unhappily married. After her baby is born she joins forces with Rachel. We see her journey to Newark to demonstrate against the police killing of a black man, only to find herself among those attacked by the police. Hers is the story of the radicalization of a nonpolitical woman.

One main problem with “The Middleman” is that Trump never speaks out against the would-be revolutionaries or the killing of members of Congress. His silence in the face of such provocations is beyond belief. In reality he’d be blaming everything on Democrats and crazed killers from south of the border. Steinhauer may have thought that letting Trump be Trump would detract from his story but silencing him doesn’t work either.

The closest the novel comes to capturing Trump is its portrait of a banker and golfing buddy of the president’s named Mark Paulson who had been appointed assistant director of the FBI. Rachel at first sees him as a harmless fool but in time they have a confrontation that leads to one of the novel’s most surprising twists.

In another surprise, Rachel finds an unexpected ally in Milo Weaver, the CIA agent who was featured in three of Steinhauer’s spy novels. His longtime fans will be glad to see Weaver again and may hope to see him and Rachel return to the political wars in a future novel.

Ultimately, Steinhauer’s story is that of a struggle between good and evil, as Rachel and Weaver face off against wife-beaters, police brutality, political corruption, bureaucratic duplicity and even rape in Africa. His plot is at times improbable and his narrative could stand some cutting, but — even with Trump silent — this remains a thought-provoking political thriller, a dark story for dark times.

Patrick Anderson reviews thrillers and mysteries regularly for The Washington Post.