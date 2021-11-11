This is the second installment in Richard Osman’s justifiably popular series chronicling the adventures of the Thursday Murder Club, a group of elderly sleuths living in an English retirement village. Like its predecessor, this too has its poignant moments, but above all it is witty in a low-key, mild-mannered fashion that is particularly diverting in juxtaposition with the murder and mayhem unloosed by the intricate plot. Our four friends — Elizabeth, ex-spy; Joyce, retired nurse; Ibrahim, psychiatrist; and Ron, firebrand labor agitator — find themselves sorting out — and, to be frank, involved in — a tangle of crimes encompassing corrupt secret-service operatives, a couple of hit men, the mafia, jewel theft, drug-dealing, thuggery and an act of enterprising vengeance. This thoroughly engaging book is further enhanced by narrator Lesley Manville, whose many acting roles include W.S. Gilbert’s wife, Kitty, in “Topsy-Turvy” and Princess Margaret in the forthcoming season of “The Crown.” Here, her voice absorbs the manner and accents of the various characters while still retaining the discreetly wry air that pervades the book’s overall sensibility. This is an outstanding performance. (Penguin Audio, unabridged, 11¾ hours)