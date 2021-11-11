“The Secret of Life: Rosalind Franklin, James Watson, Francis Crick, and the Discovery of DNA’s Double Helix”
Much has been written about James Watson’s and Francis Crick’s “borrowing” of Rosalind Franklin’s research into the structure of DNA. Howard Markel — physician, professor and gifted writer — tells the story again, setting scenes and shrewdly capturing the main actors’ characters and motivations. Though not every listener will grasp the scientific detail completely, Markel makes the gist and implication of these matters very clear, and narrator Donald Corren’s unhurried delivery serves this well. Markel’s depiction of the clash of personalities is superb. Franklin was uncompromising and often dismissive, but it is Watson who emerges as the snake in the grass. Corren delivers the general narrative in a calm, engaging voice and gets across in his manner and pacing the personalities of those quoted from letters and other writings, nicely conveying the all-too human dimension of science. (Recorded Books, unabridged, 15 hours)
“A Place of Exodus: Home, Memory, and Texas”
Poet David Biespiel grew up in Meyerland, a Jewish section of Houston. In this moving, lyrical memoir, he describes an Orthodox Jewish upbringing that took a sharp turn when he was expelled from synagogue by a rabbi affronted by the teenage boy’s questioning of Jewish religious doctrine and faith. After a nearly 40-year absence, Biespiel returned to his old neighborhood to walk the streets of his youth. Excavating, examining and questioning his memory, he feels “like the last survivor of my own life.” He narrates the book himself, his Texas accent and cadence flickering in and out, his voice faintly husky with reminiscence. An excellent storyteller, Biespiel easily moves back and forth in time, relating incidents and vivid impressions of life in Meyerland and Houston of the 1970s and early ’80s. These include a sad, but strangely beguiling conversation with his father, who suffered from aphasia after a stroke, and the thrill of witnessing Earl Campbell’s 81-yard run for a monumental touchdown as the Houston Oilers vanquished the Miami Dolphins. This is a haunting, heartfelt book beautifully read. (Kelson Books, unabridged, 7½ hours)
Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks every month for The Washington Post.