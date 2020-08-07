(HarperAudio, Unabridged, 5¼ hours)
'Shadowplay'
Joseph O’Connor’s ingenious, engrossing novel is based on the life of Bram Stoker, author of “Dracula.” In 1878, Henry Irving, renowned actor and impresario, persuaded Stoker, a discontented government clerk and aspiring writer, to leave Dublin and become his business manager for London’s Lyceum Theatre. Through letters, transcripts, journals and other accounts, we are plunged into a London terrified by Jack the Ripper, and witness titanic battles of will between Irving and Stoker, their hard-bought success and eventual disaster. Throughout the colorful, often witty narrative, O’Connor marshals people and incidents that later metamorphize in Stoker’s imagination to emerge as elements in his famous novel — with Irving himself providing a model for Count Dracula. If it’s possible to make a great book greater, this recording has accomplished it. Irish actor Barry McGovern narrates most of the sections, giving brilliant renditions of the Irishman Stoker and, wondrously, of Irving, whose voice here is a thespian thunder. Now and again, English actor Anna Chancellor shows up to provide the warm voice of Ellen Terry, the celebrated star reminiscing about her years as Stoker’s friend and Irving’s leading lady.
(Dreamscape, Unabridged, 11⅔ hours)
'Shiner'
Amy Jo Burns’s debut novel stars 15-year-old Wren Bird, who lives outside a West Virginia mining town with her parents. Her father, Briar, is a preacher, snake handler and volatile nut case who keeps wife, Ruby, and Wren isolated from the world. Ruby and her best friend Ivy had, as young women, intended to escape from the claustrophobia of this dying region, where men posture and preach while their “wives wash their husbands’ underpants.” But Ruby fell for Briar, so Ivy stayed on, marrying a pill-popping drunk whose only talent is fathering children. The two women are trapped, neither fearing “the end of her life as much as she feared the length of it.” This would be infinitely depressing were it not for Wren’s grit, a couple of friendships and her determination that her mother’s lot will not be hers. An unlikely redemption (to us, in our abstemious times) materializes in the shape of moonshine, specifically the prized hooch distilled by her mother’s old admirer, Flynn. Catherine Taber narrates the book in a high-pitched, wholly convincing Appalachian accent, shading her voice deftly to distinguish among characters.
(Penguin Audio, Unabridged, 7¾ hours)
Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks every month for The Washington Post.