'Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir'

Natasha Trethewey was born in Mississippi in 1966 to an African American mother and White father whose marriage was illegal under Mississippi miscegenation laws. Her parents divorced when she was 6, and she and her mother, Gwen, moved to Atlanta. There, Gwen met and married Joel, a violent man whom she eventually divorced, but who stalked her and shot her dead on June 5, 1985. She was 40, and Natasha was 19. After decades of stifling the memory of the hellish years living in the same house with this manipulative sadist and of her mother’s terror and death, Trethewey has finally revisited that past. The result is an investigation of memory and trauma, of loss, sorrow and love. Trethewey, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who has served as U.S. poet laureate, narrates the book herself, in a voice that is gently paced and elegiac in the memory of her mother, anguished when she explores what might have been, steely as she reads the chilling transcripts of her mother’s telephone conversations with her killer and resolute when she speaks of her own determination to be a writer. This brilliant, beautiful, piercing memoir will stay with listeners long after the last word has been uttered.

(HarperAudio, Unabridged, 5¼ hours)

'Shadowplay'

Joseph O’Connor’s ingenious, engrossing novel is based on the life of Bram Stoker, author of “Dracula.” In 1878, Henry Irving, renowned actor and impresario, persuaded Stoker, a discontented government clerk and aspiring writer, to leave Dublin and become his business manager for London’s Lyceum Theatre. Through letters, transcripts, journals and other accounts, we are plunged into a London terrified by Jack the Ripper, and witness titanic battles of will between Irving and Stoker, their hard-bought success and eventual disaster. Throughout the colorful, often witty narrative, O’Connor marshals people and incidents that later metamorphize in Stoker’s imagination to emerge as elements in his famous novel — with Irving himself providing a model for Count Dracula. If it’s possible to make a great book greater, this recording has accomplished it. Irish actor Barry McGovern narrates most of the sections, giving brilliant renditions of the Irishman Stoker and, wondrously, of Irving, whose voice here is a thespian thunder. Now and again, English actor Anna Chancellor shows up to provide the warm voice of Ellen Terry, the celebrated star reminiscing about her years as Stoker’s friend and Irving’s leading lady.

(Dreamscape, Unabridged, 11⅔ hours)

'Shiner'

Amy Jo Burns’s debut novel stars 15-year-old Wren Bird, who lives outside a West Virginia mining town with her parents. Her father, Briar, is a preacher, snake handler and volatile nut case who keeps wife, Ruby, and Wren isolated from the world. Ruby and her best friend Ivy had, as young women, intended to escape from the claustrophobia of this dying region, where men posture and preach while their “wives wash their husbands’ underpants.” But Ruby fell for Briar, so Ivy stayed on, marrying a pill-popping drunk whose only talent is fathering children. The two women are trapped, neither fearing “the end of her life as much as she feared the length of it.” This would be infinitely depressing were it not for Wren’s grit, a couple of friendships and her determination that her mother’s lot will not be hers. An unlikely redemption (to us, in our abstemious times) materializes in the shape of moonshine, specifically the prized hooch distilled by her mother’s old admirer, Flynn. Catherine Taber narrates the book in a high-pitched, wholly convincing Appalachian accent, shading her voice deftly to distinguish among characters.

(Penguin Audio, Unabridged, 7¾ hours)

Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks every month for The Washington Post.