'Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir'

Natasha Trethewey was born in Mississippi in 1966 to an African American mother and White father whose marriage was illegal under Mississippi miscegenation laws. Her parents divorced when she was 6, and she and her mother, Gwen, moved to Atlanta. There, Gwen met and married Joel, a violent man whom she eventually divorced, but who stalked her and shot her dead on June 5, 1985. She was 40, and Natasha was 19. After decades of stifling the memory of the hellish years living in the same house with this manipulative sadist and of her mother’s terror and death, Trethewey has finally revisited that past. The result is an investigation of memory and trauma, of loss, sorrow and love. Trethewey, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who has served as U.S. poet laureate, narrates the book herself, in a voice that is gently paced and elegiac in the memory of her mother, anguished when she explores what might have been, steely as she reads the chilling transcripts of her mother’s telephone conversations with her killer and resolute when she speaks of her own determination to be a writer. This brilliant, beautiful, piercing memoir will stay with listeners long after the last word has been uttered.