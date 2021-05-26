As we start to see the possible glimmer of a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, another summer is nearly upon us in all its halcyon glory. Like many people, I’ve found a new appreciation for the written word during these long months of quarantine and isolation. So even as parts of the country begin to reopen, I find myself looking for a quiet spot on my back deck to sit and read an engrossingly good book. Here are a few of this year’s mysteries and thrillers I’m personally looking forward to as the days get longer and the nights get warmer.