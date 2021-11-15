The box in question, Box 808, appears to be missing from the papers of Lillian Gilbreth, a brilliant American psychologist whose experiments in time-and-motion studies ushered in the ergonomic efficiencies of modern industry. (She’s real — USPS put her on a stamp in 1984 — and McCarthy does a great service to readers in resurfacing her story, notwithstanding his embellishments to it.) Gilbreth, in the course of her career, “attempted to amass a general taxonomy of act and gesture” in an effort to find “the one best way” of performing basic actions. In McCarthy’s telling, it seems she may have found it — but her archive at Purdue lacks the crucial jigsaw piece (it is “perdu,” or “lost,” as McCarthy punningly observes). Cue much intellectual globetrotting and arcane pontificating as the novel transforms into a road trip of ideas.