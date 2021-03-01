He was born Tomas Straussler in 1937 in Czechoslovakia. His family fled the Nazis to Singapore when he was 18 months old; his father died during the Japanese invasion in 1942. Tomas and older brother Petr escaped with their mother to India, where she met and married Maj. Kenneth Stoppard. He brought the family to England and gave the boys his last name in 1946. Tom Stoppard, as he was known from then on, acquired from these turbulent beginnings the sense that he was “a lucky man, leading a charmed life,” grateful for the refuge he found in England and aware that others had not been so fortunate. Lee traces throughout the book Stoppard’s journey to reconnect with his Czech/Jewish origins, stymied for many years by his mother’s reluctance to talk about a painful past but urged on by the question, “What would that other Tom have been, the one who didn’t become an Englishman?”

Stoppard’s most openly autobiographical explorations of this question occur in the 21st-century works “Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “Leopoldstadt,” but his fascination with double identities and double lives dates back to “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern” in 1966 and crops up over the decades in plays like “Travesties” and “Hapgood.”

His gratitude to his adopted homeland made him a staunch defender of traditional English values, which he defined as “tolerance, fair play and autonomous liberty.” He was anti-communist and anti-union; he both supported and socialized with Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a time when most British artists were vocally left-wing and detested her. These positions, plus his unabashed relish for the nice clothes, cars and houses acquired with his commercial success, got Stoppard tagged as a conservative establishment figure.

Lee prefers to spotlight his defense of persecuted writers in Eastern Europe, battles against censorship and charitable work for children in war zones. Implicitly bolstering Stoppard’s contention that “how you choose to behave in your private life is replicated in the political sphere,” she devotes many pages to his generosity toward younger artists, his friendships with politically differing writers like Harold Pinter and David Hare, his cordial relations with former lovers and one ex-wife (not his embittered first, who had alcohol and mental health issues).

The key test of an artist’s biography is how well it handles the art, and Lee gets good marks here, starting with her analysis of the play that launched his career. She nails “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern’s” distinctive style and tone, a blend of modernist freedom, dazzling wordplay and broad comedy that characterizes all his work. She also notes how Stoppard’s long resistance to discussing autobiographical echoes in his plays, coupled with an insistence that his primary goal was to entertain, led some early critics to dismiss him as a flashy intellectual showman with scant emotional investment in his characters.

Lee disputes the conventional wisdom that only with “The Real Thing” in 1982 did Stoppard start to plumb human feelings. His 1972 play “Jumpers,” she argues persuasively, is both “showbiz incarnate: tricksy, hilarious, flamboyant, startling,” and a grieving depiction of a doomed marriage that opened two days after Stoppard’s first divorce. Lee also rejects the view that the philosophical debates in Stoppard’s plays are mere window dressing. She presents him as “a playwright profoundly interested in the political choices and decisions of individuals,” rendered suspect in more doctrinaire eyes by his ability to write compelling arguments for characters on both sides of an issue.

Lee’s thorough exegeses of his plays make palpable the intellectual and artistic aims that unify them. She weaves these commentaries into an equally thorough chronicle of Stoppard’s personal life, tracing a personal and artistic odyssey that culminates in “Leopoldstadt,” a reckoning with the Holocaust and his lost family history that opened in London to near-universal acclaim in early 2020 and was closed by the pandemic on March 14.

Lee doesn’t pretend to be entirely objective. She tells us that Stoppard, now 83, asked her to write this biography, and her respect and affection for him are evident throughout. There is undoubtedly more to learn from a harder-edged, more critical biography by someone unconcerned with the subject’s reaction. But that doesn’t diminish the value of this intelligent, admiring tribute to a playwright who remains a vital figure in international theater after more than 50 years.

Wendy Smith is the author of “Real Life Drama: The Group Theatre and America, 1931-1940.”

Tom Stoppard

A Life

By Hermione Lee