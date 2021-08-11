That same November, Cream was introduced to the respectable Laura Sabbatini and, following a whirlwind courtship, she agreed to marry him. Two months later, in January 1892, her new fiance briefly returned to Canada and while there noticed that a maid in his Quebec City hotel looked a bit peaked. After trying one of the two pills Cream generously offered her, she experienced a burning pain in her stomach and quite sensibly threw away the other. In March, the pragmatic doctor purchased a bulk order of various narcotics and poisons, mainly strychnine, from a New York drug dealer, then booked a first-class passage back to London. Losing no time, in April he managed to poison two more prostitutes, both on the same evening. Finally detecting a pattern, the London police started searching for a mysterious cross-eyed medical gentleman, possibly known as Fred.