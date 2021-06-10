Her mother, Robin, present during the early years of her and Cory’s life, is always out of reach, even when she’s near. (“I craved my mom, even when she was standing right next to me. ... I wanted her to gently touch my arm and laugh at my knock-knock jokes the way she did when strangers said anything at all,” the author writes. “What would it feel like to have my mom all to myself? For the rest of my life, I would never know the answer.”) When Henderson is about 7, Robin meets a man who takes what isn’t his and offers only pain. At age 10, Henderson and her brother are dropped off at their grandparents’ two-bedroom apartment, ostensibly for the weekend. They never share an address with their mom again.