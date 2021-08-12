One of the appeals of historical fiction is that it can allow an author more latitude to explore a real-life figure’s motivations and actions, filling in the blanks that might be left in journalistic accounts and memoirs. But the Chávez readers meet here is essentially the one we know from the headlines. He pontificates about his love of the people while enacting disastrous policies that ruin the economy, allow corruption to flourish and crime to run rampant. He uses the platform of a kitschy radio and television program, “Aló Presidente” — “Hello Mr. President” — to spread propaganda and endear himself to the masses.