The striated caracara, found chiefly in the Falklands and on the southeast coast of South America, is the subject of Meiburg’s extraordinary book. Known also as the Johnny rook, the bird belongs to the falcon family but has the intelligence of the corvids. Like all very smart birds, it’s a mischief-maker and thief whose exploits Meiburg relates with great relish. (Its thievery bedeviled Charles Darwin and the crew of the Beagle.) The book is wide-ranging, fast-paced and highly entertaining, covering aspects of evolution, extinction, geology and climate change. Meiburg touches on such weird animals as giant flesh-eating mice and covers the much neglected ornithologist and author of “Green Mansions,” William Henry Hudson. Meiburg narrates the book himself — not always a good idea for an author, but as lead singer of the indie-rock band Shearwater, he is in command of his voice and is particularly appealing on the occasions when he relates what he believes the birds would be saying (if they spoke English). (Random House, Unabridged, 10 hours)