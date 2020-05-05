4. Relationship Goals by Michael Todd - 9780593192580 - (The Crown Publishing Group)
5. The Wedding Dress by Danielle Steel - 9780399179600 - (Random House Publishing Group)
6. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. Normal People by Sally Rooney - 9781984822192 - (Random House Publishing Group)
8. Backlash by Brad Thor - 9781982104054 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. If It Bleeds by Stephen King - 9781982137991 - (Scribner)
