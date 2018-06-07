InPackage:ENTHD PENTHD; ap_fixture:Books Best Sellers;ap_fixtureid:02D15EC54F0842C2B352F1BFD432EE20; ap_subject:Entertainment; topic:ap_topic:general entertainment;subtopic:other; Language:en-us;

1. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “Shadow Keeper” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

4. “The Gray Ghost” by Clive Cussler, Robin Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

6. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

7. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

8. “Dungeons & Dragons: Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes” by Wizards of the Coast” (Wizards of the Coast)

9. “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

10.”Too Wilde to Wed” by Eloisa James (Avon)

11.”The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12.”Beyond Control” by Kat Martin (Kensington)

13.”To the Moon and Back” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books)

14.”The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

15.”Use of Force” Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

16.”12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

17.”Trials of Apollo: The Burning Maze” by Rick Riordan (Disney Press)

18.”Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

19.”The Restless Wave” by John McCain, Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)

20.”Fade to Black” by Heather Graham (Harlequin MIRA)

21.”The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

22.”Stay With Me” by Kristen Proby (Ampersand Publishing)

23.”The Heart of Devin MacKade” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette Special Releases)

24.”Princess” by James Patterson, Rees Jones (Grand Central Publishing)

25.”The Soul of America” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

