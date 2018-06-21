InPackage:ENTHD PENTHD; ap_fixture:Books Best Sellers;ap_fixtureid:02D15EC54F0842C2B352F1BFD432EE20; ap_subject:Entertainment; topic:ap_topic:general entertainment;subtopic:other; Language:en-us;

1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culilnary Underbelly” by Anthony Bourdain (HarperPerennial)

3. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Tom Clancy: Line of Sight” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “The Pharaoh Key” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

7. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

9. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

10. “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

11. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

12. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

14. “Something in the Water” by Catherine Steadman (Ballantine)

15. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

16. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

17. “A Reaper at the Gates” by Sabaa Tahir (Razorbill)

18. “When Life Gives You Lulumelons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

19. “Trump’s America” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

20. “Before the Storm” by Christie Golden (Del Rey)

21. “Ocean Light” by Nalini Singh (Berkley)

22. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

23. “Just Me and My Dad” by Mercer Mayer (Random House Books for Young Readers)

24. “Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada” by Jimmy Fallon, art by Miguel Ordóñez (Feiwel & Friends)

25. “The Handmaid

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.