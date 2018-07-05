1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

3. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn (HarperCollins Publishers)

4. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

5. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “Things That Matter” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

7. “The Lost Continent” by Tui T. Sutherland (Scholastic Press)

8. “Iron and Magic” by Ilona Andrews (Ilona Andrews)

9. “The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham (Dell)

10.”Truth or Dare” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

11.”Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn (Broadway Books)

12.”Less” by Sean Greer (Back Bay Books)

13.”Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

14.”Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

15.”Murder in Paradise” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

16.”Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culilnary Underbelly” by Anthony Bourdain (HarperPerennial)

17.”When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

18.”Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

19.”Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

20.”Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

21.”The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

22.”The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

23.”Gracie’s Secret” by Jill Childs (Bookouture )

24.”The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

25.”The Highlander’s Promise” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

