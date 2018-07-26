1. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

4. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

5. “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn (Broadway Books)

6. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

7. “The Adventure Zone” by McElroy/Pietsch (First Second)

8. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Anchor)

9. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

11. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

12. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

14. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

15. “Triple Homicide” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

16. “The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham (Dell)

17. “Her Mother’s Grave” by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

18. “Every Time We Fall in Love” by Bella Andre (Oak Press)

19. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

20. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

21. “Double Blind” by Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen (St. Martin’s Press)

22. “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay Books)

23. “The Plant Paradox” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

24. “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

25. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.