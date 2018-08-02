1. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside Books)

2. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

3. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

4. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

5. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

6. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn (Broadway Books)

8. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Anchor)

9. “Star Wars: Thrawn: Alliances” by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

10.”The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

11.”The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

12.”The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham (Dell)

13.”Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

14.”The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

15.”Snow Crash” by Neal Stephenson (Spectra)

16.”All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

17.”Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

18.”Summer Snoops and Cozy Crimes” by Judith Lucci, Cindy Bell, Colleen Mooney, Amy Vansant, Colleen Helme, Kim Hunt Harris, Anna Celeste Burke, Ava Mallory, Sandi Scott, Susan Boles, Sam Cheever, Anne R. Tan ( Bluestone Valley Publishing)

19.”The Snow Bride” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin MIRA)

20.”Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

21.”The Naked Truth” by Vi Keeland (Vi Keeland)

22.”Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

23.”Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

24.”Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

25.”Gravity Falls: Lost Legends” by Alex Hirsch; art by Ian Worrel, Asaf Hanuka, Dana Terrace, Joe Pitt, Jacob Chabot, Jim Campbell, Kyle Smeallie, Meredith Gran, Mike Holmes, Priscilla Tang, Serina Hernandez, Stephanie Ramirez, Valerie Halla (Disney Press)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

