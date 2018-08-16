1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

4. “Serpentine” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

5. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Anchor)

6. “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn (Broadway Books)

7. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

8. “The Money Shot” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Everything Trump Touches Dies” by Rick Wilson (Free Press)

10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

11. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

12. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside Books)

13. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

14. “China Rich Girlfriend” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

15. “The Chase” by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy)

16. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

17. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

18. “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee (HarperPerennial)

19. “The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham (Dell)

20. “Paradox” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

21. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

22. “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

23. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

24. “Rich People Problems” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

25. “The Complete Ketogenic Diet for Beginners” by Amy Ramos (Rockbridge Press)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

