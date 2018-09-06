1. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

4. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster for Young Readers)

5. “Magic Triumphs” by Ilona Andrews (Ace)

6. “China Rich Girlfriend” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

7. “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn (Broadway Books)

8. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson, Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

9. “Rich People Problems” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

10. “P.S. I Still Love You” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster for Young Readers)

11. “Always and Forever” by Lara Jean and Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster for Young Readers)

12. “The Fall of Gondolin” by J.R.R. Tolkien, Christopher Tolkien; art by Alan Lee (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

13. “The Affair” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

14. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

15. “The Governess Game” by Tessa Dare (Avon)

16. “Stygian” by Sherrilyn Kenyon (Tor)

17. “The Restless Wave” by John McCain, Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)

18. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside Books)

19. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

20. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Anchor)

21. “Her Mother’s Grave” by Lisa Regan (Bookouture )

22. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

23. “Kristy’s Big Day” by Ann M. Martin, Gale Galligan (Scholastic)

24. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzer + Bray)

25. “A Simple Favor” by Darcey Bell (Harper)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

