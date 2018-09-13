1. “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

5. “In His Father?s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “Dark Sentinel” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

7. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster for Young Readers)

8. “China Rich Girlfriend” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

9. “Depth of Winter” by Craig Johnson (Viking)

10. “Field of Bones” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

11. “Rich People Problems” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

12. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)

13. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

14. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson, Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

15. “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari (Spiegel & Grau)

16. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

17. “A Simple Favor” by Darcey Bell (Harper)

18. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

19. “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn (Broadway Books)

20. “P.S. I Still Love You” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster for Young Readers)

21. “Always and Forever” by Lara Jean and Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster for Young Readers)

22. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a (Expletive)” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

23. “Y is for Yesterday” by Sue Grafton (Marion Wood Books/Putnam)

24. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Anchor)

25. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzer + Bray)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

