1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “Liar Liar” by James Patterson and Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

8. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Tatooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

11. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

12. “Deal with the Devil” by Meghan March (Red Dress Press)

13. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

14. “The First Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

15. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” by Geroge R.R. Martin (Bantam)

16. “Securing Caite” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

17. “The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)

18. “The House Next Door” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

19. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

20. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

21. “A Dog’s Way Home” by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

22. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

23. “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

24. “Summoned to Thirteenth Grave’ by Darynda Jones (St. Martin’s Press)

25. “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books)

