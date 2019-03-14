1. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollios (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

7. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

8. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

10. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

11. “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

12. “Are You My Mother?” by P.D. Eastman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

13. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

14. “You Are My Happy” by Hoda Kotb (HarperCollins)

15. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

16. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

17. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow Paperbacks)

18. “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

19. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

20. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)

21. “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin (William Morrow)

22. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

23. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

24. “Go Dog Go!” by P.D. Eastman (Random House for Young Readers)

25. “The Chef” by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.